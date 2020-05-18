The Fable of the Chinese Whistleblower

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 12:43 Hits: 3

The more the United States struggles with the ravages of COVID-19, the more President Donald Trump and his Republican Party will blame China. The facts hardly matter, as their exploitation of the tragic case of Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang shows: If Trump and the GOP think a conspiracy theory will win votes, they will run with it.

