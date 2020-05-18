Headlines for May 18, 2020

Category:
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths on Track to Surpass 100,000 by June with Most States Partially Reopened House Dems Probe Firing of State Dept. Watchdog, Pass $3 Trillion Stimulus Bill Trump Names Ex-Pharma Exec and Army General to Lead Coronavirus Vaccine Effort CDC Hits Back After WH Trade Adviser Criticism: CDC Director Is "Appointed by President Trump" Obama Slams Trump Admin Response to Crisis: "A Lot of Them Aren't Even Pretending to Be in Charge." Belgian Medical Workers Stage Protests Against Gov't Response to Pandemic Italy Opens Up Businesses, Starts Holding Public Masses as Part of "Calculated Risk" India Extends Lockdown as Coronavirus Grips Mumbai Japan's Economy in Recession; NHK Video Shows How Quickly COVID-19 Spreads in Social Settings Brazil's Coronavirus Cases Soar as Toll on Indigenous Communities Raises Alarm Chile Prepares for Mass COVID Deaths; Reports of Secret Burials in Nicaragua Suggest Possible Gov't Cover-Up Kenya Closes Borders over Fears of Medical Equipment and Personnel Shortages Afghan Leaders Sign Power-Sharing Deal, Ending Months-Long Political Stalemate Pandemic Puts Children at Increased Risk of Disease, Preventable Death, and Violence Israel's Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu Form Unity Government Egyptian Newspaper Editor Arrested in Latest Attack on Independent Media Carbon Dioxide Levels at Record High Despite Emissions Drop from COVID-19 Fugitive Rwandan Leader, Accused of Financing Genocide, Arrested in France Frances Goldin, Famed New York Housing Activist, Dies at 96
