Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 09:06 Hits: 11

France is preparing a package of measures to shore up automakers stung by the coronavirus crisis, including subsidies to encourage purchases of electric vehicles, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday.

