Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 09:15 Hits: 7

GENEVA: Health ministers from around the world are expected to call for an independent evaluation of the World Health Organization's (WHO) handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during a WHO meeting on Monday (May 18). Though they have opposing views of the WHO's performance, China and the USĀ are ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-likely-back-call-for-independent-evaluation-of-who-covid-19-12745850