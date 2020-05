Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 07:49 Hits: 4

Beyond the immediate threat to public health, the coronavirus has also pushed most European economies onto a slower growth track, all but ensuring a more difficult recovery over the long term. To prevent the worst, EU policymakers must address the looming shortfall in public and private investment.

