Eric Trump claims his poor papa is being deprived of campaign rallies because of COVID-19 lockdowns

Eric Trump, the president’s son, spewed his usual nonsense on Fox News Sunday, this time to advocate for the senior Trump’s all-so-important right to campaign during the coronavirus pandemic. During the interview, Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, accused Democrats of trying to “milk” needed coronavirus lockdowns for “everything they can.”

“And you watch, they'll milk it every single day between now and November 3rd. And guess what, after November 3rd coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear, and everybody will be able to reopen,” Eric Trump said. “They're trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he's relatable, the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds."

Apparently not recognizing the difference between the about five people that might gather at a time at a liquor store and the hundreds churches can attract, Eric Trump goes on to criticize Democrats advocating for continued lockdowns as politically motivated. “You can go buy a bottle of vodka at a liquor store, but you can’t go to church,” he said. “You can go to Planned Parenthood and get an abortion, but you can’t go to the public library to vote.” Eric Trump also took aim at the $3 trillion relief package the House passed Friday. It’s called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act.

“It sounds beautiful until you start discovering some of the garbage that they put in it like every state in the country has mail-in voting,” he said. “I mean it’s really, really disingenuous.”

Eric Trump says Democrats are "milking" lockdowns to "deprive" his dad of campaign rallies. "After November 3rd, coronavirus, will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear." Pirro and Trump are both at home cams. More than 88,000 have died.pic.twitter.com/dQUNQKa7dH May 17, 2020

He then alleged that his father has “one of the hardest decisions” any president in history has had, which is to “weigh the safety of the public” against the economy. The Trump administration, apparently considering American lives the best sacrifice of the two, has been pushing state government officials to roll back stay-at-home orders in phases.

“You just can’t have the big businesses, the Fortune 500 companies survive while all the mom and pops go out of business because of the dichotomy of the two,” Eric Trump said. It’s an interesting point of view from the son of a man that has prioritized a $500 billion corporate bailout and overlooked the smallest American businesses in the federal low-interest loan program.

Research CBS obtained from the Brookings Institution shows that the Paycheck Protection Program, which the U.S. Small Business Administration backed, tended to support larger, white-owned small businesses because of how to program is structured. "In order to achieve scale and rapidity, they did it through lenders, and lenders rationally said, 'We'll start with our existing customers first because we have all of their info,' and those tended to be larger small businesses," Brookings fellow Joseph Parilla told CBS News.

Still, Eric Trump pretended to be an advocate for small business owners on Fox, predictably laying the blame at the feet of Democrats. “It’s ridiculous what they’re trying to do, and it’s going to be stopped,” he said.

