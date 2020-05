Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 18:26 Hits: 5

Daghestan's top health official has said more than 40 doctors have died from either the coronavirus or "community-acquired pneumonia" as many raise questions about the accuracy of Russia’s reported cases and deaths from COVID-19.

