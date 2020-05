Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 17:53 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump’s younger adult son is being criticized for falsely claiming on national television that the COVID-19 crisis is a Democratic hoax that will “disappear” after the November presidential…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/eric-trump-slammed-for-calling-covid-19-crisis-a-democratic-hoax-that-will-magically-disappear/