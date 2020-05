Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 17:16 Hits: 4

A row between the Serbian Orthodox Church and the state of Montenegro has escalated and triggered protests. At one stage, a bishop and eight priests were arrested. They have been released, but tensions remain.

