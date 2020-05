Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 20:02 Hits: 6

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds exhibition team crashed shortly following takeoff on Sunday from an airport in Kamloops in the Pacific province of British Columbia after the pilot ejected, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

