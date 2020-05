Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 11:16 Hits: 4

As Robert Spano assumes the presidency of the European Court of Human Rights, he faces backlogged applications and critics who call the ECHR "activist." Allies say Spano is up for the job; detractors voice their doubts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-court-of-human-rights-presidency-will-test-spano/a-53458862?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf