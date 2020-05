Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 14:06 Hits: 4

After nearly 18 months without a government, Israel has sworn in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former rival Benny Gantz in a power-sharing agreement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-ends-500-day-political-crisis-with-inauguration-of-netanyahu-gantz-unity-government/a-53470338?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf