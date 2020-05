Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 15:19 Hits: 5

Emergency funding issued to help the economic fallout of the pandemic is likely to fuel corruption across Europe, warns the OSCE security bloc. It said criminals would find ways to fraudulently apply for aid.

