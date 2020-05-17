Vote from home, farm worker assistance, and more you might have missed

Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 16:00 Hits: 6

Happy Sunday everyone. Hopefully, the weeks aren’t blurring together for you during this crazy time. We know keeping track of the news is harder than ever, so I’ve got this handy ICYMI list of stories that I hope will get you up to speed. Let’s get to it!

Our new guide shows you how to vote from home in every primary this year

By David Nir

Voting from home has become the most popular and safest way to participate in our democracy thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but every state has different rules for requesting mail ballots. To help Americans navigate this thicket, Daily Kos Elections has put together a comprehensive new guide detailing when and how voters can ask for mail ballots (often known as absentee ballots), and when they must be returned, for every remaining primary election in 2020. Some states have announced that they will proactively send either applications for mail ballots or mail ballots themselves to voters this year. (Five states—Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington—conduct all elections by mail and automatically send ballots to all voters every election.) We’ve collected this information in the “State Will Send” column, but we strongly encourage you not to wait and to request a ballot yourself.

There has never been an election year more important than this one. With the added complications of COVID-19 this is sure to be a confusing time for everyone. Our elections team is here to help and make this as simple as possible for as many voters as possible. Be sure to read our guide, and share it with anyone who you know is confused with how they’ll be able to vote from home this year.

New poll shows majority of California voters support farm worker assistance amid pandemic

By Gabe Ortiz

The vast majority of California voters support vital protections for farmworkers regardless of immigration status amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a new survey conducted by the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies has found. “Most California voters (80%) support employers providing full replacement wages to farmworkers to stay home when sick with COVID-19,” researchers said, “while 79% support equitable pay for all farmworkers regardless of legal status or guest worker status, 71% support equitable medical and paid sick leave for both undocumented and documented farmworkers if they fall sick with COVID-19, and 94% support the provision of handwashing stations, personal protective equipment, and work conditions that enable farmworkers to practice social distancing.”

If it weren’t for our farm worker’s we would not be able to put food on the table. Farmworker assistance must be on the next stimulus bill. Be sure to read Gabe Ortiz’s reporting on what the next steps are with this important issue.

Republican deficit peacocks emerge to tell Americans medical care, food, shelter aren't priorities

By Joan McCarter

The House will release the bill for the fourth tranche of coronavirus stimulus Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to Politico's Playbook for Monday. Recognizing that corporations have gotten their bailout, the House intends to make this one all about the people: "Direct payments, unemployment insurance, rental and mortgage help and student loan assistance are essential," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to her conference Sunday. To which the Republican death cult screams "deficit" and "cut Social Security," because of course they do. "We've got to figure out now how we're going to pay for it," Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott told Bloomberg's Steven Dennis. Otherwise, "we're going to ruin this economy." Millions of newly homeless, starving people is apparently not bad for the economy, but helping them is—if you're a Republican. Like Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who tweeted the House is "is not officially coming back yet. They are waiting for the release of a new coronavirus bill, which will cost trillions of dollars. Neither this bill nor anything resembling it will ever become law—it's a Democratic wish list filled up with all the party's favored policies."

It’s amazing how much they don’t understand that welfare programs are for… the welfare of Americans. Welfare is defined as “the health, happiness, and fortunes of a person or group” which you think would be something that our government should care about and yet? It seems like no?

Powerful former Lindsey Graham donor backs his Democratic opponent, questions Graham’s ‘character’

By Walter Einenkel

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s vociferous attacks on Donald Trump in the months and weeks and days leading up to Trump’s November 2016 victory were well covered. Sen. Graham’s subsequent change of heart concerning Trump has also been a depressing reminder that integrity in Washington, D.C. is easily bought. But one big-time donor—and former member of Graham’s presidential campaign finance team—is fed up with spineless Republican operatives. Richard Wilkerson, former chairman and president of Michelin’s Greenville, South Carolina-based North America operations, is fed up with Sen. Graham. A couple of weeks ago, Wilkerson told local news outlets that he was going to support Graham’s challenger, Jaime Harrison, for South Carolina’s Senate. At the time he said he believed Harrison was the right choice for South Carolina. Wilkerson based this on work the two had done to get stronger environmental regulations implemented in the state. On Monday, however, Wilkerson elaborated on his change of allegiance, penning a scathing op-ed in the Greenville News that really laid bare how low his opinion of Sen. Graham has fallen.

Washington's far-right exposes names, info of lockdown informants, and a flood of threats follow

By David Neiwert

One of the threatening emails, sent to a Seattle-area construction worker, was titled “Lowlife scumbag whistle-blower snitches,” and it read: “All you cowards who reported businesses as being open ... guess what ... social media is about to reign fire on you.” Another man left a voice message at the home of an Arlington woman: “You got 48 hours to get the [expletive] out of Washington, or I am coming for you and your loved ones.” Dozens of people received ugly anonymous emails and phone calls in Washington state last week along these lines, all of them participants in a state program for reporting businesses that were violating Washington’s ongoing COVID-19-related lockdown through an official state website. Their names, as it turned out, had all been collected through a public-records request that was then circulated broadly on Facebook by some of the same organizers of the state’s anti-pandemic protests, particularly the “Patriot”/militia 3% of Washington outfit.

And that’s all for this week. Let me know what stories you thought should have gotten attention more last week. Better yet, what stories do you think we’re not reporting enough on? Don’t be shy! We want to hear it.

I’ll see you all in the comments.

