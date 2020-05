Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 12:03 Hits: 0

Before June 1, we will almost certainly have lost 100,000 Americans to the coronavirus, along with 25 million jobs. Without powerful government action, this national catastrophe, unlike anything seen here…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/joe-conason-has-a-prescription-for-a-sick-country/