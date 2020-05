Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 12:31 Hits: 0

Tehran (AFP) – Iran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to five years in prison on national security charges on Saturday, her lawyer told AFP.Fariba Adelkhah was “sentenced to five years for…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/iran-sentences-french-academic-to-5-years-lawyer/