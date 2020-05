Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 09:55 Hits: 5

The daily coronavirus death toll in Spain has fallen below 100 for the first time in two months. The new count comes as Madrid seeks parliament's approval to extend its state of emergency. Follow DW for the latest.

