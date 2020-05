Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 02:50 Hits: 3

An increasing number of "Islamic State" returnees are standing trial in Germany, including female supporters of the terror group. To make their case, federal prosecutors are relying on international criminal law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/prosecuting-is-returnees-in-germany-requires-the-law-s-longest-arm/a-53457461?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf