Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 06:22 Hits: 3

Donald Trump's lies during the coronavirus crisis are so egregious that it's tempting to blame him for the toll on life and the economy. But the structural vulnerabilities go back 40 years, writes Melinda Crane.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-curing-america-s-pre-existing-condition/a-53440200?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf