Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 08:04 Hits: 3

Police are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the death of 58-year-old Du Wei. He was found dead in his home in Tel Aviv.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/chinese-ambassador-to-israel-found-dead-in-tel-aviv-home/a-53469290?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf