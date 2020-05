Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 08:43 Hits: 8

Despite supporting an embargo, Germany has exported €330 million in weapons to countries involved in the war in Libya. The conflict has escalated since Khalifa Haftar's forces seized Tripoli.

