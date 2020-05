Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 06:09 Hits: 6

With near-deserted streets and police checks, the seven million people of Chile's capital, Santiago, began a strict quarantine Saturday after a sharp resurgence of coronavirus cases.

