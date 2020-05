Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 09:36 Hits: 6

JERUSALEM: The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/05/17/officials-chinese-ambassador-to-israel-found-dead-in-home