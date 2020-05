Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 12:50 Hits: 0

Russia's Soccer Union has decided the country's top league will resume play, albeit in empty stadiums, on June 21, three months after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

