Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 20:37 Hits: 3

Although the coronavirus pandemic has been disruptive to government agencies, many of them have found ways to use technology to keep going. But opinion writer Catherine Rampell, in her Washington…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/trump-administration-is-blocking-eligible-immigrants-from-becoming-u-s-citizens-so-they-may-not-be-able-to-vote-in-2020/