Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 15:18 Hits: 0

After the first COVID-19 case was detected in the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, aid agencies warn that without additional resources, there would be a public health catastrophe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bangladesh-coronavirus-reaches-largest-refugee-camp-in-the-world/a-53456506?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf