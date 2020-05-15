The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Populism and the pandemic: The great divide in Brazil

Category: World Hits: 0

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, the populist president Jair Bolsonaro is refusing to sacrifice the economy for the sake of public health. Just like him, his supporters downplay the crisis and denounce the "coronavirus tyranny". But local authorities have taken the lead and have adopted lockdown measures against the president's advice. Even in the favelas, the locals are afraid of Covid-19 and are doing what they can. With 13 million people living in these cramped working-class neighbourhoods, the threat of a health disaster is only too real. Our reporters in Brazil investigate.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20200515-reporters-populism-and-the-pandemic-the-great-divide-in-brazil

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version