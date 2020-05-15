The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Face masks could change ‘human communication’ in age of Covid-19

Category: World Hits: 0

Wearing face masks in public transport is now compulsory in France as a means to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But will this alter our social interactions? “It's creating a new mode of communication, but it also is a symbol of fear,” says Jonathan Metzl, psychiatrist and sociologist at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, in an interview with FRANCE 24. Metzl says face masks have also "become very political" in countries like the US, where President Donald Trump and his entourage refuse to wear masks "because they feel like they show weakness".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200515-face-masks-could-change-human-communications-amid-covid-19-fears

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version