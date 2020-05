Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 04:51 Hits: 4

Italy's government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, in a major development as it moves to unwind one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200516-italy-announces-lifting-of-covid-19-travel-restrictions-from-june-3