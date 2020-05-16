Returning Indonesians wairt for Covid-19 tests for hours as govt reports 13 new death - total cases at 17,205 and death toll at 1,029

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 09:31 Hits: 7

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 529 Covid-19 (coronavirus) infections on Saturday (May 16), taking the total number of cases to 17,025. Indonesia also reported 13 new deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 1,089, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told an online news conference.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/05/16/returning-indonesians-wairt-for-covid-19-tests-for-hours-as-govt-reports-13-new-death---total-cases-at-17205-and-death-toll-at-1029