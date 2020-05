Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 09:59 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The authorities have screened 2,163 residents in Jalan Othman in Petaling Jaya, which is currently under an enhanced movement control order.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/16/covid-19-one-positive-case-among-over-2000-screened-in-jalan-othman-pj-area-so-far