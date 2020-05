Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 04:21 Hits: 4

From anger over lockdown measures to a purported vaccine plan by Bill Gates: a growing wave of demonstrations in Germany by conspiracy theorists, extremists and anti-vaxxers has alarmed even Chancellor Angela Merkel.

