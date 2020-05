Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 15:14 Hits: 0

As commencement ceremonies move online, celebrity speakers are delivering their keynote address. Wisdom from figures like Tom Hanks, Barack Obama, and Awkwafina may help ease the sting of losing such a memorable moment.

