Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 05:37 Hits: 5

Travelers can vacation in Italy once again as of June 3, the government announced. It's a major step for Italy, which is slowly starting to recover after one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-to-allow-unrestricted-travel-starting-june-3/a-53461107?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf