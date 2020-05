Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 05:16 Hits: 4

Brazil’s health minister resigned on Friday after less than a month on the job in a sign of continuing upheaval over how the nation should battle the coronavirus pandemic, quitting a day after President Jair Bolsonaro stepped up pressure on him to expand use of the antimalarial drug chloroquine in treating patients.

