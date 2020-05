Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 21:00 Hits: 5

In good news this week: A new hydrogen plant is one of many green-energy initiatives that Portugal is working on – plus more positive headlines.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Progress-Watch/2020/0515/Points-of-Progress-Portugal-plans-for-a-green-future-and-more?icid=rss