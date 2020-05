Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 11:02 Hits: 0

The only way to develop and deploy a COVID-19 vaccine at the pace and scale that the current crisis demands is through international coordination. Unlike national-level strategies, a collective approach both minimizes the risks and maximizes efficiency.

