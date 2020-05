Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 20:15 Hits: 3

The recent controversial ruling against the European Central Bank by Germany's Federal Constitutional Court could not have come at a worse time. But it was a necessary reminder that the EU is a community based on the rule of law, and that only its sovereign member states can develop it further.

