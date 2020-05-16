Friday night owls: HEROES Act a good start, but our new normal demands a bold progressive agenda

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 03:00 Hits: 6

Robert Borosage at The Nation writes—Pelosi Sends a Message:

Inevitably, the 1,180-page bill—a bare-bones summary takes 90 pages —contains much good and some plain ugly. Its centerpiece is nearly $1 trillion in aid to states, localities, and territories, vitally needed to avoid massive layoffs and savage reductions in essential services from police to teachers. It extends enhanced unemployment benefits until January. It offers another one-off cash payment of $1,200 per person. Importantly, it would extend sick leave to all workers, correcting the cribbed program of the first rescue package. It provides expanded funding for food stamps and aid to women with children. Hazard pay rewards essential workers. The imperative ramping up of testing and tracing is funded. It would rescue the Post Office from bankruptcy. And $3.5 billion is allocated to help states prepare for vote-by-mail in the fall election.

With unemployment at levels not witnessed since the Great Depression, hunger spreading among families with children, and even the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Reserve begging the Congress to act, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced the $3 trillion HEROES legislation , which the House passed Friday. After months of backroom negotiations that conceded initiative to the Republican Senate, Pelosi has finally decided to drive the debate.

Republicans immediately called it DOA. Trump announced that he was in “no rush” to pass new help, and he specifically denounced the vote-by-mail provisions. Senate Republican leader McConnell scorned it as “aspirational legislation,” regally announcing that he had “not yet felt the urgency of acting immediately,” and reemphasized that his priority was business liability protection, so owners can’t be sued by workers or customers who become infected because their negligence. With the economy cratering and despair deepening, the contrast could not be more stark.

Pundits, as well as Pelosi’s aides and allies, describe the proposal as a “message bill.” This is a disservice to the legislation, which is, in the context of this economic calamity, a sensible, if inadequate and cautious, response. Reality—and the approaching November elections—will dispel Trump and McConnell’s magical thinking sooner rather than later.

The real message in the bill was sent not to Trump but to progressives inside and outside Congress. With Congress dispersed, Pelosi and her committee chairs maintained iron control of what went into the bill. And the message to progressives was clear: Not yet. No to recurring cash payments. No to guaranteed paychecks that would keep workers off unemployment, despite Representative Pramila Jayapal’s success in gaining widespread support for the proposal across the caucus. No to Medicare paying the health care costs of the unemployed. No to a jobs guarantee. No to a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments. No to student debt forgiveness. No public ownership stake in companies that are bailed out. No prohibition of corporate mergers or greater protection against private equity predators’ picking the bones of weakened companies. No major green infrastructure initiative.