Published on Friday, 15 May 2020

Georgia’s president says she has pardoned two jailed opposition leaders -- a former Tbilisi mayor and an ex-defense minister -- in a bid to salvage a foreign-brokered deal between the opposition and the ruling party on election reforms.

