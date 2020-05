Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 18:22 Hits: 2

The coronavirus pandemic reached a grim milestone this week: worldwide, more than 300,000 people have died from COVID-19 — and over 86,200 of them died in the United States, according…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/premier-medical-journal-blasts-the-trump-administration-in-a-stunning-editorial-and-calls-for-a-new-president/