Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 19:37 Hits: 2

It was obvious that Rick Bright’s Thursday testimony before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce was really getting to President Donald Trump when he denounced the former director of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/here-are-6-key-moments-from-the-coronavirus-whistleblowers-bombshell-testimony/