Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 15:46 Hits: 3

A shortage of PPE in Africa has thwarted efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but a lack of coordination between regional leaders may prove to be a bigger contribution to the COVID-19 casualty toll.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-lack-of-regional-coordination-could-lead-to-more-deaths-in-africa/a-53456087?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf