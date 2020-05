Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 17:56 Hits: 3

In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences on Africa. Sirleaf, who was president during the deadly Ebola outbreak of 2014, voiced concern about the forthcoming economic crisis. She also called on world leaders not to overlook the fight against malaria.

