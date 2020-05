Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 19:42 Hits: 3

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - After Ivory Coast's government announced the easing of some restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus on Thursday evening, Ange-D├ęsire Indat hit the phones and invited more guests to his wedding planned for the next day.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/16/couple-rushes-to-send-last-minute-wedding-invites-as-ivory-coast-eases-lockdown