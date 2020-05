Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 19:13 Hits: 3

French health authorities reported 104 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, or a slowing increase of 0.4per cent, bringing the total to 27,529, still the fourth-highest in the world.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-reports-more-coronavirus-deaths--raising-total-to-27-529-12737826