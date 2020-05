Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 19:24 Hits: 3

Portugal will reopen its beaches on June 6, prime minister Antonio Costa said on Friday, and he encouraged the public to download an app that will tell them if their beach of choice is full or still has space.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-portugal-to-reopen-beaches-next-month-as-part-of-12737938