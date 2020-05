Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 14:44 Hits: 2

It is impossible to say what will happen to oil prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global recession. But there are signs that, though demand will take time to recover, supply may be adjusted faster than during past crises.

