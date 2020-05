Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 11:48 Hits: 2

The novel Efuru established Nigerian author Flora Nwapa as the first African woman to publish a book in English. Her work set the stage for the emergence of female writers in Nigeria and other African countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/flora-nwapa-mother-of-modern-african-literature/a-53197517?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf