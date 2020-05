Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 12:06 Hits: 2

While the remittance economy has lifted many Nepali households out of poverty, many migrant workers die abroad under mysterious circumstances. The system is also disrupting the social fabric of Nepal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/migrant-deaths-the-human-cost-of-nepal-s-remittance-dependent-economy/a-53452622?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf